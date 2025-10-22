APFC India 1: First-ever Indian combat sports event to stream on UFC app globally

In a historic breakthrough for Indian combat sports, Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship (APFC) India, led by former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis, and Boxingbay, co-promoted by Indian actor and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati, will become the first Indian events ever streamed globally on the UFC App. APFC India 1, scheduled for December 5 in Bengaluru, will be the first professional MMA event from India to stream live on the UFC App. The fight card will feature six professional MMA bouts and six pro boxing matches, showcasing Indian and international athletes under the Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship banner. With Bengaluru’s strong sports culture and growing MMA community, the event will set new benchmarks in production quality, safety standards, and global visibility for Indian combat sports. This milestone opens up unprecedented opportunities for Indian athletes, creating a direct pathway for Indian MMA fighters and professional boxers to showcase their talent to the global audience.

The first two events to be streamed include APFC India 1 on December 5, and BoxingBay 4 on December 21, with Bengaluru and Vizag as the key host city options. This marks the beginning of a new era for Indian combat sports on the global stage. Anthony Pettis, Promoter of APFC India, added: “I am thrilled to bring APFC to India for the very first time. This is a milestone in our journey to expand globally while staying true to our mission of creating opportunities for fighters worldwide. Through UFC Fight Pass, we are proud to showcase India’s incredible talent on an international stage and connect fans everywhere with the future of mixed martial arts.”

Actor and Entrepreneur, Rana Daggubati said, “BoxingBay started as an idea to blend sport and pop culture, giving boxing a new identity in India. To now have our events streamed globally on the UFC App is a massive leap forward. This gives an opportunity for Indian boxers to show they deserve to be on cards like Canelo vs Crawford and will help us make great boxers like Nishant Dev” The Chief Business Officer at UFC, Hunter Campbell said, “India is one of the fastest growing fan bases for MMA. These Fight Pass events will help build up and coming stars in this market and continue to take this sport to the next level.”The landmark development signals a new era for Indian combat sports. For fighters, it means a direct pipeline to global opportunities. For fans, it promises international-standard fight nights broadcast live to audiences worldwide. And for the industry, it positions India as a rising hub for combat sports, fueling grassroots growth and elevating the country’s profile on the global stage.

Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship (APFC) India is the official Indian chapter of Pettis’ global MMA promotion. Designed to spotlight homegrown MMA athletes, APFC India delivers electrifying live events and cultural crossovers while offering fighters a clear route to UFC.

BoxingBay, part of the Indian Boxing Council & Indian Pro Boxing League ecosystem, merges boxing with pop culture by hosting world-class events in unconventional venues, from breweries to studios to stadiums. Backed by Rana Daggubati, it is revolutionizing how India experiences professional boxing.