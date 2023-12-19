  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Appeal to release Rs 675 crore to build new 19 Morarji Desai Residential schools in Karnataka

Appeal to release Rs 675 crore to build new 19 Morarji Desai Residential schools in Karnataka
x
Highlights

Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday appealed to the Government of India to release Rs 675 crore towards the construction of new 19 Morarji Desai Residential schools and 50 Post-metric hostels in Karnataka.

New Delhi: Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday appealed to the Government of India to release Rs 675 crore towards the construction of new 19 Morarji Desai Residential schools and 50 Post-metric hostels in Karnataka.

On Tuesday, he met Union Minister for Minorities Welfare Smrithi Irani and explained that there was a demand for 19 Morarji Desai Residential schools for which Rs 475 crore was required. Similarly, Rs 200 crore was needed for the construction of 50 post-metric hostels in the State. Besides that the CM scholarship amount of 2.93 lakh students for the year 2022-23 was pending and requested for its early disbursement. Fresh application must be called for the scholarship for the year 2023-24.

On this occasion, Zameer Ahmed Khan briefed the union minister about the programs chalked out by the department in the State. Director of the Directorate of the Minorities Jilani Mokashi was present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X