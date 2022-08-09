Are BBMP centres issuing Covid certificate without taking Covid vaccine?

Bengaluru: The Covid-19 certificates are being generated even though the Covid vaccine has not been received due to various technical reasons including incorrect mobile number entry.

Distribution of Covid vaccine has started in the city from January 16, 2021. The third dose is being distributed from January 10, 2022. Precautionary dose vaccine is given to those who are six months old after receiving two doses of vaccine. After receiving the vaccine doses, certificates will be generated on the 'Cowin Portal' for the mobile number. However, two certificates of recently vaccinated are appearing on the portal in the name of those who received the first dose and did not receive the second dose.

At present, the vaccine is being distributed in 375 government centres and 79 private hospitals under BBMP. Similarly, vaccination is being given in 111 government and 8 private hospitals in Bengaluru city district.

There is an opportunity to download the vaccination certificate on the 'Cowin Portal' through the registered mobile number. The centre where the vaccine was received, the name of the person who gave the vaccine and various other details are mentioned in the certificate. After the fixed period, the mobile number will receive phone messages and calls to get vaccinated. Even so, certificates are available on the portal in the names of some who have not been vaccinated. The fact that certificates are being generated despite not being vaccinated is a cause of confusion.

When the number of cases surged in the second and third wave of Covid, the BBMP had given a fixed target for distribution of vaccines to primary health centres. Because of this, there are allegations that the staff of some centres have created a record in the name of those who did not come for vaccination. Even though the first dose was received on time, the second dose was not taken by many. After the increase in the number of Covid cases, when the Cowin portal was checked, a certificate of vaccination was created for most of them.

As a result, a certificate was made available for receiving two doses, for those who have received only their first dose. Similarly, some people who did not get the second dose got the certificate," said a resident of Bank Colony who had received the first dose of vaccine at Girinagar Primary Health Centre.

He said that because there is a certificate about having received the second dose, now there is confusion as to whether the vaccine will be available or not.Many have inquired about getting certificates even though they have not been vaccinated. The certificate is generated based on the mobile number itself. Due to various technical reasons including wrongly entering mobile number, some people have received the certificate even though they did not get the vaccine. Some give wrong mobile number intentionally. This is also becoming a problem.

Dr. TS Ranganath, Nodal Officer of Victoria Hospital's Vaccination Department, said that if they have a certificate without getting vaccinated, they will be consulted and vaccinated. The problem is noticed. Those who have such a certificate can contact the local primary health centre and the problem can be resolved, said Dr KV Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health).