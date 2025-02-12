Arrest those who incited violence, says HM

Bengaluru: Reacting to the development of a mob attacking the police station over the controversial social media post over the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Assembly election, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Tuesday that orders have been issued to arrest those who incited violence by pelting stones at the Udayagiri police station in Mysuru and to take legal action against them. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said that a social media post had provoked a community.

“The police had arrested the accused responsible for the post. However, around 200 people gathered near the police station, demanding that the accused be handed over to them. They then created a ruckus and threw stones at the station. The police had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control. I have instructed authorities to arrest those responsible for the stone-pelting and take necessary action,” he added.

He further stated that it is not for them to decide who is right or wrong. “The police act according to the law, and if they have made any mistakes, action will be taken against them as well,” he said.