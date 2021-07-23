As BS Yediyurappa's fate sealed, future of ministers defected from JDS, Congress looks uncertain

Bengaluru: Even as the fate of Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa is sealed, the future of the 17 MLAs from JDS and Congress who had brought down the Kumaraswamy government and helped the BJP form government in the State, hangs in balance. Their resignation from the Assembly and defection to the BJP led to the downfall of JDS-Congress coalition government and paved the way for Yediyurappa to become chief minister. At that time there were rumours that the 17 MLAs pulled the plug on the coalition with the sole aim of getting ministerial berths in the BJP-led government. Yediyurappa did not disappoint them. He inducted them into his cabinet .

The 12 ministers and three deputy CMs are now worried about their future as the next chief minister might not mollycoddle them in the same way Yediyurappa did. The BJP high command appointed three deputy CMs maintain cast balance in the cabinet. One of the three Deputy CMs is Lakshman Savadi from the powerful Lingayat community. Ashwath Narayana belongs to Vokkaliga community and Govind Karajola is a Dalit.

There is clear feeling in the BJP leadership that all the three have failed to reach people and there is a likelihood of the party giving the posts to new faces. The BJP is also planning to develop an alternative leadership. Hence, it would give opportunity to new leaders. Many other ministers may also be shown the door because of their poor performance and new faces may find place in the new cabinet.

They are worried that the new CM may keep them out of the cabinet because of their loyalty to Yeddyurappa. According to sources, senior ministers K S Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar are worried that they will be stripped of their ministerial berths and are said to be lobbying hard in Delhi to save their posts.

The 12 ministers whose fate hangs in balance and who cannot command much respect with the BJP high command in New Delhi, are said to have held a meeting under the leadership of their colleagues B C Patil and Shivaram Hebbar to discuss ways to protect their interests in the event of change of leadership. Meanwhile, Chief Minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya who is camping in Delhi told reporters that he was never afraid of any CDs. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said he had done a mistake once in life and would never repeat the same. He said he was a straightforward politician.