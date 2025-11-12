Ashoka seeks probe into “security lapse”

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka on Wednesday alleged serious lapses in prison security after a terror-accused inmate at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison was purportedly seen using a mobile phone inside the high-security facility. He demanded an immediate inquiry, stating that such incidents raise concerns over the possibility of coordinated activities between those lodged in jail and their associates outside.

Addressing reporters, Ashoka said that prisons are meant to be secure spaces isolated from external communication, particularly in cases involving individuals linked to extremist activities.

“How did a terror accused get access to a phone inside a high-security prison? Who was he in contact with? These are critical questions the government must answer,” he said. Such lapses could have broader implications, suggesting that information flow from prisons may aid or strengthen external networks, he added.

Ashoka remarked that a thorough investigation could potentially provide leads in ongoing national-level terror investigations, including those connected to the recent bomb blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Calling for accountability, Ashoka alleged that the state government had failed to maintain strict vigilance in correctional facilities. He urged the Home Department to conduct a detailed probe and take corrective measures to ensure prisons do not become communication hubs for extremist elements.

Officials from the prison department have not yet issued a statement on the incident. The state government is expected to respond once preliminary inquiry findings are available.