Bangalore Rural: DK Suresh vs Dr Manjunath

The Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, which is the 2nd largest constituency in the state, witnessed a direct fight between 2 prominent families. The contest of BJP-JDS alliance candidate Dr C N Manjunath against DK Suresh, who is already a three-time MP, has caused a lot of curiosity. In the last 17 Lok Sabha elections, 13 of the Congress has registered huge victories. JDS has won 3 times, BJP has won only once. After Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency and Kanakapura Lok Sabha Constituency, the Congress party has the lion's share in the rural Lok Sabha constituencies of Bangalore. DK Suresh of Congress is the brother of KPCC president DK Shivakumar. On the other hand, the alliance candidate Dr CN Manjunath is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Thus, out of the four elections held between HDD and DKS family, DKS won in two and HDD family prevailed in the other. Now the 5th showdown is going on with the parties and the family's reputation at stake. But its very difficult to win over DK's stronghold.