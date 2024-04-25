Live
- Congress tied hands of our soldiers, we gave them full freedom to retaliate: PM Modi
- Big B on being honoured with Mangeshkar Award: ‘Abhaar aur mera param saubhagya’
- Fashion Entrepreneur Fund opens up for pre registrations
- ICEA shares blueprint for India to become a global leader in chip value chain
- Meera Deosthale describes marriage as a ‘beautiful union yet huge responsibility’
- 1 in 4 Indians came across political content that turned out to be deepfake: Report
- Summer diet tips for mom-to-be to stay hydrated and healthy
- Rajender Rao Congress candidate for Karimnagar
- How stress can affect you
- Empowering individuals with knowledge about disease
Just In
Bangalore Rural: DK Suresh vs Dr Manjunath
Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency is the most watched constituency in this general election. BJP has used the weapon of Dr CN Manjunath to break...
Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency is the most watched constituency in this general election. BJP has used the weapon of Dr CN Manjunath to break the stronghold of DK Suresh who has won three times. It also has the support of JDS.
The Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, which is the 2nd largest constituency in the state, witnessed a direct fight between 2 prominent families. The contest of BJP-JDS alliance candidate Dr C N Manjunath against DK Suresh, who is already a three-time MP, has caused a lot of curiosity. In the last 17 Lok Sabha elections, 13 of the Congress has registered huge victories. JDS has won 3 times, BJP has won only once. After Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency and Kanakapura Lok Sabha Constituency, the Congress party has the lion's share in the rural Lok Sabha constituencies of Bangalore. DK Suresh of Congress is the brother of KPCC president DK Shivakumar. On the other hand, the alliance candidate Dr CN Manjunath is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Thus, out of the four elections held between HDD and DKS family, DKS won in two and HDD family prevailed in the other. Now the 5th showdown is going on with the parties and the family's reputation at stake. But its very difficult to win over DK's stronghold.