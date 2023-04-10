Bannerghatta Biological Park's record revenue of Rs 53 crore

Bengaluru: The income of Bannerghatta Biological Park, which has been stagnant for the last three years due to Covid, has written a record this year. With a revenue of Rs 53 crore, it is leading the competition for major tourist destinations.

Bannerghatta Biological Park had the highest loss in 2020-21, recovered by collecting Rs 53 crore in 2022-23. The park, which had been struggling to provide food for the animals for the past two years, appealed to animal lovers to adopt the animals. However, now its income source has increased by attracting more tourists. Post Covid, i.e. in the year 2022-23, 2,22,993 tourists have visited and Rs 53,89,75,000 money has been collected.