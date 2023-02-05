Battle royale in Karkala between BJP and Sene

Bengaluru: A few days after Sri Rama Sene chief, Pramod Muthalik demanded BJP to field for him instead of BJP's own candidate, the current State Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, V Sunil Kumar addressed the issue. Pramod Muthalik had stated that he would be contesting from Karkala constituency for the upcoming assembly election as an independent candidate.

Since Karkala is the assembly constituency where Sunil Kumar is the sitting MLA, this demand from Muthalik didn't sit well with Sunil and the BJP. Retorting to Muthalik's claim of contesting from Karkala, Sunil implied that Muthalik's efforts would be futile.

Speaking at a media interaction in Bengaluru, Sunil Kumar questioned the intentions of Pramod Muthalik after making the announcement. "Muthalik claimed that he wanted to fight for Hindus by contesting from Karkala. The Hindus have in no manner been affected in Karkala," Sunil said.

Going back in history, Sunil took up the accounts of Muthalik's losses against BJP leaders. "Pramod Muthalik had contested against Ananth Kumar, a senior BJP leader. He had also contested against Pralhad Joshi and we all know how it ended for Muthalik," he said. "This is a democracy and anyone can contest the elections. I am not opposing Muthalik's decision to contest from Karkala. For the past 20 years, the people of Karkala have seen what Sunil Kumar has done for them. The future will also be decided by the people," Sunil said.