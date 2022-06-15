BBMP launches Rs 6.18 cr project for beautification of 76 blackspots

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike(BBMP) which spends Rs 50 crore per month on garbage disposal, has prepared a project worth Rs 6.18 crore to clear the cities black spot. It has planned to transform 76 blackspots into pleasant sites.

This project is being undertaken as part of Shubhra Bengaluru Program. BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr Harishkumar said the aim was to clear these blackspots across the BBMP limits. Around 1,479 places have been identified which needs to be cleaned daily. Garbage is being removed from there every day.

The 118 sites that were permanent blackspots have now been reduced to 76. He said the purpose of the new project was to permanently clear these blackspots. The project also includes enhancing the beauty of the site and ensuring that three months it is free of trash, nobody dumping waste through vigil (hiring guards or CCTV camera).

The tender has been called and will be finalized soon. The existing garbage management lease included collecting trash from households and transporting it to the landfill. Those contractors were not responsible for the garbage and animal waste on roads. The new tender process will start, it is all set to be included in the new contract. It will take a few months for it to come into effect. Until then the blackspots need to be cleared. So this project has been initiated, he said.