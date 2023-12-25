BBMP seize buildings, vehicles of property tax defaulters

Bengaluru: Officials have started seizure of buildings that do not pay property tax. In November, BBMP was ready to take strict measures to collect Property Tax. A few days ago, the car and bike of the owner who had a large amount of property tax arrears had been confiscated.

Notice will be issued first to property tax defaulters. The BBMP officials had informed a few days ago that the cars and bikes of the building owners will be seized and auctioned. It was active accordingly. They also said that authorities have already been informed to seize the cars and bikes of tax defaulters.

BBMP has said many times in the past that it will take strict action against the big tax evasion groups. However, no action was taken after that. But, this time it is heating up.

In October, the state government had issued an order declaring 6 IAS officers, including IAS officer Munish Moudgil, to have additional responsibility in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

BBMP appointed Munish Moudgil as Special Commissioner of the Revenue Department and issued an order. BBMP has started taking steps to crack down on tax evaders after Moudgil took over.

BBMP officials have been conducting operations in many parts of the city including Varthur and Whitefield since December 21 and have seized many buildings.