BBMP Spends Rs 30 Crore This Year To Fix Potholes

According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday, the Palike would repair all 22,000 potholes that were reported using the "Fix My Street" mobile app, even though the majority of them have already been patched. He started his examination of the East Zone's roadways at the location where a woman was run over by a KSRTC bus on Monday.

The mother who passed away on Tuesday was riding piggyback when her daughter, who was operating the two-wheeler, crashed into a pothole close to Sujatha Theatre. Girinath said that pothole close to the theatre has been filled. There is no verified evidence that the pothole caused the woman's death.

Taking into consideration the police report, we shall proceed. He claimed that every year, the BBMP spends close to Rs 30 crore on pothole repairs. He scolded local officials during the inspection because he was dissatisfied with the condition of the fundamental facilities. He checked out the Vatal Nagaraj Road, the Rajkumar Road, the Rajajinagar 6th Block Circle, the Magadi Junction to the west of Chord Road, the Toll Gate Junction, the Jai Munirao Circle, and the Housing Board Junction. He instructed staff to clear the area around Lulu Mall of encroachments and fix the pathways.

He requested that the posters that had been stuck to the walls in front of Sujata Theatre and the flexes in the neighbourhood be taken down. He gave them orders to trim the trees' branches that were near the road. He warned employees that disciplinary action will be taken against them if cables and tree branches were not taken care of after noticing OFC wires hanging low.