BDA to allot plots for the poor in Karanth layout

Bengaluru: The poor and middle class people will get plots in the much awaited Dr K Shivaram Karanth layout proposed to be built by BDA. BDA is going to create a total of 24,000 plots in Karanth layout, out of which 60% of the plots are of 30-40 square meters area. Thus, the poor and middle class will get a chance to realize their dream of owning a BDA plot. This stand was taken with the intention that the poor and middle class should get the plots. "Other plots of 30-50, 40-60 and 50-80 square meters will be constructed in a phased manner," said BDA President SR Vishwanath.

For those who have been dreaming of owning a property for more than two decades, that dream is likely to come true this year. A total of 3,546 acres of land has been acquired from 17 villages for the construction of Shivaram Karanth layout. An amount of Rs 5,337 crore has been estimated for this. Now BDA has got 2,600 acres of land. This space is being developed. Earlier, when Kempegowda layout was constructed, the rate was fixed at Rs 2,500 per square feet. Now the rate will be fixed at Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per square feet depending on the construction cost and the area of the building.

Thus, a plot of 30-40 square meters is likely to be available for around Rs 35-40 lakh. According to the rules, there are concessions for Scheduled Castes, Tribes and other special categories. About three thousand crores worth of works are being carried out. Although the works have started now, applications from the public are likely to be invited by the end of this year, BDA officials said.

Plots will be allotted to the farmers who have given land in the first phase. The intention is to then distribute the remainder to other publics. Last year, the state government had approved the construction of layout's at an estimated cost of Rs 5,337 crore. However, the work got delayed as the bidders did not come when the tender was called. Now, BDA has selected nine contractor firms to construct the K Shivaram Karanth layout. The organizations will be entrusted with the responsibility of creating infrastructure in various blocks at a cost of Rs 216 crore to Rs 280 crore each. Sources said that the work order has not been issued yet.

Karanth layouts are being constructed in 17 villages including Herohalli, Avalahalli, Ramgondanahalli, Kempanahalli, Jarakabandi Kaval, Veerasagar, Doddabettahalli, Shamarajpura, Vaderahalli, Medi Agrahara, Balakere, Kalathammanahalli, Guni Agrahara, Someshettyhalli, Lakshmepura, Ganigarahalli and Kempapura. Each package includes construction of plots, construction of roads, road-side drains, cross drains, rain water drains, rain water harvesting, protection works including water supply, UGD and electrical works.

The Supreme Court gave an important judgment on March 31, 2022, instructing the BDA Commissioner to allot a total of 150 acres of land in six separate blocks (phases) of 25 acres each to M Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd. Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation will construct houses/flats for economically backward people in these plots. The Supreme Court in its order said that under the EWS scheme, apartments should be constructed in large spaces and multi-storied buildings. The court also directed that the JCC should monitor the allotted land. This is the first time that houses are being constructed under the EWS scheme for the poor in the BDA layout. This will be given importance after the construction of layout.