BDU helps Mysuru railway division increase freight loading by 16%

Mysuru: With the formation of Business Development Unit in Mysuru division of South Western Railway, a 16 percent increase was recorded in freight loading for October compared to last year, according to Priya Shetty, divisional commercial manager.

To further boost the loading and to improve customer experience, divisional railway manager, Mysuru, Rahul Agarwal has taken initiative to form the Business Development Unit at sub-divisional levels, including Subramanya Road, Hassan, Arsikere, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Davangere comprising supervisors from commercial and operating departments.

According to Priya Shetty, the Mysuru division came up with BDU in July after the directives from the Ministry of Railways. The move is intended to strengthen the share of the railway in traditional commodities carried and to make a foray into miscellaneous non-bulk goods. BDU formed at divisional level acts as a single-window for freight business. It aims to attract traffic and to double the freight volume.

Because of BDU's sustained marketing efforts the division captured new traffic of commodities like automobile, Nestle products, areca nuts, ginger and others. To give a push to the transportation of agricultural products through Kisan Special, selected agriculture commodities are given concession up to 50 percent, according to Shetty.