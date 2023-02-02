BEL to exhibit a wide range of technologies at Aero India

Bengaluru: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a defence PSU (Public Sector Undertakings), announced that it will exhibit a range of products and technologies at Aero India 2023, covering everything from homeland security to artificial intelligence.

BEL will present its whole inventory of cutting-edge equipment for defence forces and civilian needs at the biennial air show, which will take place between February 13 and 17 at the IAF station in Yelahanka and feature more than 600 Indian exhibitors.

Air defence and surveillance, C4I (command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence) systems, artificial intelligence (AI)-based products, non-defence & diversification products, radar systems, communication systems, airborne products & systems, homeland security and cyber security, futuristic technologies, missile systems, etc., are some of the product and system categories that have been grouped together.

According to a statement by BEL, its air defence and surveillance display will include its hexacopter, tethered UAV, swarm of UAVs, robotic surveillance, shallow water remotely operated vehicle (ROV), and D4 anti-drone systems. "In addition, we will showcase our R&D capabilities by launching and demonstrating some new products and technologies," the statement read. Navigational consoles and combat management systems will be displayed on the C4I systems screen.

The PSU will also display its goods and technology for defence and homeland security, such as radars (ranging from drone detection radars to air defence fire control radars and from weapon location radars to surveillance radars), communication systems, and airborne platforms. Some of its cutting-edge technology, such as RFID readers, the portable Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, and military-grade TAB, will be on display.