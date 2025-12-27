  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Karnataka
News

Bengaluru airport extends free parking duration

  • Created On:  27 Dec 2025 12:00 PM IST
Bengaluru airport extends free parking duration
X

The Kempegowda International Airport here has extended the free parking duration at Terminal 1 arrival pick-up areas from 10 minutes to 15 minutes, effective from December 26. It applies to both private vehicles and taxi services, the airport, operated by BIAL, said.

The decision follows a review of passenger and stakeholder feedback and is intended to provide greater ease and flexibility for passengers and their families, while also supporting smoother traffic flow and a more seamless kerbside pick-up experience.

“To further ease passenger movement and enhance the arrival experience, passengers can choose between a fleet of shuttles (every seven mins), six cars, and 10 buggies operating to and from the P3/P4 pick-up areas,” Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement. This ensures convenient, frequent, and assisted movement for passengers, it added.

Tags

Kempegowda International AirportFree parkingBIAL passenger convenienceBengaluruairport traffic management
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Morning vs Night Showers in Winter: Which Is Healthier for Skin, Hair and Overall Well-Being?

Winter showers impact skin, hair and sleep differently; choosing the right timing and water temperature can protect health during cold months.

Morning vs Night Showers in Winter: Which Is Healthier for Skin, Hair and Overall Well-Being?
Share it
X