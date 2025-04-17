Bengaluru-based fintech startup aims to digitise one million kirana stores

The Smart Calculator V5 Silver is a compact device designed specifically for shopkeepers. It tracks sales/ expenses, manages payments and inventory and provides AI powered insights into their day-to-day business. It also integrates with barcode scanners and printers, and offers remote access, enabling shopkeepers to view records and reports even when they’re away from the store. Despite the significant AI upgrade, the product remains highly affordable

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based fintech startup Tohands Pvt. Ltd unveiled the Tohands Smart Calculator V5 Silver, the most advanced iteration of its flagship product, at its annual event Reimagine 5.0. The AI-powered calculator—designed to support India’s kirana and small retail ecosystem—marks a significant step in the company’s mission to digitally empower small businesses across the country.

The Smart Calculator V5 Silver is a compact device designed specifically for shopkeepers. It tracks sales/ expenses, manages payments and inventory and provides AI powered insights into their day-to-day business. It also integrates with barcode scanners and printers, and offers remote access, enabling shopkeepers to view re cords and reports even when they’re away from the store. Crucially, the device works both offline and online while storing data securely, making it a plug-and-play solution for shopkeepers who are digitally semi-literate but tech-aware.

Built on the MAYA principle (Most Advanced Yet Acceptable), the Smart Calculator V5 is designed to be intuitive and simple to use. Despite the significant AI upgrade, the product remains highly affordable, staying true to Tohands’ vision of democratizing retail tech for grassroots India. This hardware-first approach bridges the gap between high-tech solutions and real-world retail conditions — a need often unmet by software-led ERP systems and POS apps that dominate urban markets. Praveen Mishra, Founder and CEO of Tohands, emphasized the product’s purpose and impact and said “In every narrow bylane of this country, there’s a kirana store operating on trust and hustle, but without the tools that modern retail enjoys. The Tohands Smart Calculator V5 Silver is not just about smarter transactions — it’s about enabling these shopkeepers to save time, reduce loss, and gain control over their business. It’s a leap toward digital equity in Indian retail. We envision a future where every single kirana store in India is powered by Tohands — building a smarter retail economy from the ground up.”

Tohands has already onboarded thousands of kirana stores across India, building steady momentum over the past four years. The startup gained national recognition after its appearance on Shark Tank India, where its mission to digitize the unorganized retail space attracted the interest of investors Radhika Gupta and Varun Dua. Since then, Tohands has raised Rs. 3.5 crore from Shark Tank investors and Turbostart, along with an additional Rs. 50 lakhs from the Startup India Seed Fund.

Investor confidence is driven by the calculator’s clear market relevance and its ability to deliver digitization without requiring app downloads, smartphone usage, or internet access — making it a uniquely scalable solution for Bharat’s small businesses. The Reimagine 5.0 event also marked the launch of Tohands’ new brand identity, reflecting its evolution from a bootstrapped hardware startup to a full-scale retail tech platform. The event featured Live demos of the Smart Calculator V5 Silver and the V5 Tohands Mobile Application and Retailer experiences and success stories.

The event was attended by dignitaries and ecosystem leaders from Edelweiss, ACKO, Accel, T-Hub, and Turbostart, underscoring the rising ecosystem interest in practical, scalable technology tailored to the needs of Bharat’s retail economy.