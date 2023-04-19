Bengaluru: BJP aspirant seeks bovine blessings for his 'B' form

Bengaluru : The BJP candidate from Molakalmuru Constituency, S Thippeswamy offered 'B' form in Gudekote and prayed to God along with the calves. While, Thippeswamy's house deity is Daddisuranayaka who gave great importance to animal husbandry, even the devotees of this deity give place of worship to the deity's bulls. It is a custom to offer puja to God's bulls before doing all auspicious works. For this reason, 'B' form was placed in front of the calves of God's bulls with a black carpet and worship was offered, said S Thippeswamy. Later, he submitted his nomination paper symbolically at the taluk administrative building of Molakalmuru. He said that nomination papers will be submitted again on April 19 in the presence of fans and leaders.