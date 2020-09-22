Bengaluru City University holds PG degree final exams

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City University is conducting the postgraduate degree final examination for the students of 2019-20 academic year pursuing in Arts, Commerce, and Science. Six thousand students are appearing for the examination adhering to the standing operating procedures (SOP) notified by the university.



"It is mandatory on the part of the students to undergo thermal scanning, wearing a mask, using sanitizer while entering the examination centre. The students shall not hug, shake a hand, touch the other students. They shall not unnecessarily touch the equipment, doors and windows or any other materials in the examinations centre. At the same time, they should not accept any materials such as books, pens, pencils, scales etc; from the other students," the notification said.

In case, the students feel any symptoms of illness in the examination centre, immediately they should report the same to the concerned room supervisor. They should bring their own filled water bottle.

"It is compulsory on the part of the Principal, Head of department, teaching staff, Room supervisor and other staff to wear a mask till the completion of the examination. It is the responsibility of the Principal to reserve a separate room to the student feeling symptoms of illness and make sure that students are not touching the materials in the examination centre. Before and after issuing answer books and question papers, the concerned invigilator/room, the supervisor should clean his/her hand using sanitizer," the university directed the staffers.