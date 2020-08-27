Bengaluru: Coronavirus deaths highest in century-old Victoria Hospital

Bengaluru: The century-old state-run Victoria Hospital continues to report a surge in deaths due to coronavirus.



In the two days, between August 25 and August 26, 11 patients had succumbed to the deadly infection while undergoing treatment at the famous Victoria Hospital. This includes patients who were referred from various hospitals as per the guidelines then.

Victoria Hospital's Trauma and Emergency Care Centre which is the first and the largest public Covid-19 facility in the city had reported more than 258 Covid-19 deaths so far. The state-run hospital has seen a 97% death rate among patients put on ventilators. Those who succumbed to coronavirus are in ages between 45 to 65.

On Wednesday, a new-born baby had succumbed to Covid-19 at Victoria Hospital. The baby was born to a couple from Doddaballapur. Four hours after the mother gave birth, the baby succumbed to the deadly coronavirus on Wednesday. The mother was admitted to Victoria Hospital a week ago. As per the protocol, Covid tests were conducted on the new-born which showed positive.

"The newborn's mother also tested positive. Father of new-born or members of the family were not present at the hospital premises at the time of death of the new-born. The baby's last rites were performed by the hospital's ambulance staff," said a hospital employee.

The death of the new-born due to coronavirus comes at a time the hospital had recently celebrated the landmark of 200 babies born to COVID-19-positive mothers. All 200 babies are said to be healthy and have tested negative for the virus. "There are many ICU admissions and patients are in various stages of recovery. Many patients were discharged from ICU and were referred for intubations," said a doctor at Victoria Hospital.

After Victoria Hospital, two more private healthcare facilities account for most Covid-19-related deaths in the city.