Bengaluru drops to 43rd rank among 45 cities, BBMP ducks for cover

Bengaluru: Bengaluru dropped considerably from 28th place the year before when 48 cities were compared, to 43rd place among 45 cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 list. More than ten lakh people live in each of these cities.

For the sixth consecutive year, Madhya Pradesh's Indore topped the list, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai in that order. Only Chennai and Madurai, who were in the bottom two, were superior to Bengaluru. Madhya Pradesh was the nation's cleanest state among all the states.

On the list, Mysore was ranked number eight. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic administrative body of Bengaluru, claims to have received more than five lakh replies from locals for the survey.

The chief commissioner of the BBMP, IAS officer Tushar Giri Nath, stated that there was a disagreement between the consultant chosen by the Centre and the BBMP and that authorities would thoroughly investigate this matter.

Harish Kumar, the special commissioner for solid waste management for the BBMP, reportedly stated that it is unfair to compare a megacity like Bengaluru with certain smaller cities in the category because of the varied issues they both confront. In the meantime, Shivamogga in Karnataka was named the country's "fastest moving city."