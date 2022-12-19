Bengaluru family with pet denied entry by Air India

Bengaluru: Following the airline's standards and possessing a boarding pass, a Bengaluru-based family said they were denied entry to the plane with their pet dog in a tweet that quickly gained popularity. According to reports, the family was taking flight AI 503 on Saturday from Bengaluru to Amritsar via Delhi.

Social media users have shared the video widely and expressed sympathy for the couple while denouncing Air India as being "anti-pet."

When questioned about the travel requirements for their pet dog, a poodle named Fluffy, Sachin Shenoy, who was travelling with his wife and daughter, stated that they were planning a 12-day vacation to Amritsar, Dharamshala, and Dalhousie. He also claimed to have been in contact with Air India staff about these requirements.

"Our pet weighs 4.2 kilos, with the bag she is hardly 5 kilos. As per the rules, she can fly inside the cabin. We got all the checks…certificates done. She was issued boarding by Air India today and then we waited for 4 hours…She (the pet) waited peacefully without creating issues…she was petted by at least 250 people in the airport (lounge)…," said Shenoy.

The flight appeared to be "overbooked," which may have been the reason they were denied boarding, he continued, adding that "finally...the pilot, Captain Chopra denied access to us, or that is what was conveyed to us."

"We were told to leave your pet and go...It is as good as leaving your kid and flying…Is this what travel in modern India has become," he questioned.

Many users, including journalists and well-known people, reposted the video in support of the family and to call for action against Air India and the pilot. "Heavy fine on AI and deroster the Captain please," said a user. In response to the video, Air India stated, "Sir, we love

our furry friends as much as

you do. Our Bengaluru Airport team had extended all support to ensure your Fluffy could fly

with us on board."

"Our laid-down Policy for the Carriage of Pets on Domestic Flights clearly mentions that "pet carriage is subject to the approval of the commander of the flight," the airline said, adding that the commander of the flight "was not fully satisfied with the cage and muzzle of the pet which is why he could not allow it to be carried in the cabin."

The passenger responded, calling the information untrue and accusing them of spreading misinformation. "This is false information, if this was the case your team would not have given her a boarding pass. We went through all the verification of the qualification of Fluffy's travel eligibility and fitness 4 hours before the flight. Please stop pedalling white lies," he added.

As 'a goodwill gesture', Air India has offered to revalidate the tickets for the entire trip on the following day.

One of the few airlines in India, Air India, states that passengers may bring their pets on board as long as the rules and criteria correspond to the pet's description.