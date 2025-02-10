Bengaluru Firm to Recruit AI Regional Representatives Across Karnataka

BENGALURU: Yati Corp India Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based business consultancy, has announced plans to recruit 1,020 AI Regional Representatives from across Karnataka as part of its initiative to familiarise people with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. The representatives will work at the taluk level, promoting the use of over 20 AI tools among students, educators, and businesses to improve productivity and efficiency.

The recruitment process will begin with interviews at St. Aloysius College in Mangaluru on February 12 and the Department of Commerce, MAHE, Manipal, on February 13. Candidates holding a degree in any discipline can apply by attending the interviews with their resumes and necessary documents. For more details, the company has provided a helpline at 7349740777.

Speaking to the media, Yathish K S, Executive Officer of Yati Corp, said, “This initiative aims to integrate AI into existing practices across various segments, adding value to ongoing efforts in education, agriculture, and other sectors. AI is a tool to enhance career growth, not a disruptor.”

Kripa Prabhu, Project Manager at Yati Corp, highlighted the parallels between the current AI boom and the IT revolution two decades ago. “When IT transformed industries like banking and accounting, those willing to adapt saw exponential career growth. Similarly, AI is not a threat but an opportunity to upskill and innovate,” she said.

Prabhu also revealed that selected AI Regional Representatives might later be absorbed into other projects the company is implementing at the taluk level, including initiatives in agriculture. Bhoomika Poojary, HR Head of Yati Corp, and other senior officials were present during the announcement.