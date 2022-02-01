Bengaluru: Government confers 'Best NGO award' on Sumanahalli Society

Bengaluru: Sumanahalli Society was conferred the best NGO award for work among the leprosy affected in the State of Karnataka by the Government of Karnataka. The award was handed over by Dr Parimala S Maroor, Director, State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, at the Anti Leprosy Day program on the Monday jointly organised by the Government of Karnataka and Sumanahalli Society.



The senior most staff of the Sumanahalli society, Mastan Saheb, working for leprosy for the last 40 years, received the award on behalf of the Society.

Conferring the Best NGO Award for Sumanahalli on behalf of the Health Department of the Government of Karnataka, Dr Parimala said that "Sumanahalli Society has done commendable work for the cause of the leprosy effected in its 45 years of service." The program was organised in the Sumanahalli Campus on the Magadi road, where more than 100 persons from leprosy background are provided with treatment and rehabilitation facilities.

Dr Nadeem Ahamad, District Leprosy Officer of the Bangalore Urban district, presented the message from the Deputy Commissioner and said that "Sumanahalli has been a front runner for the cause of the leprosy patients in Karnataka. There is no other agency now involved with both treatment and rehabilitation for leprosy in the State of Karnataka."

Welcoming the gathering, Fr George Kannanthanam, Director of the Sumanahalli society said, "Sumanahalli society has provided dignified life to over 11,000 leprosy affected persons through an integrated rehabilitation program consisting of education, vocational training, job placement, housing and family settlement." This is in line with the theme of Anti Leprosy Day by WHO for 2022, "United for Dignity". Sumanahalli has been providing support to leprosy patients living in all 11 colonies in the city of Bangalore.

During the program, Jose Manikkathan and Boraiah were presented the 'Sumanahalli Dr Hansen Award' for their lifetime commitment to the cause of leprosy. Jose has been heading AIFO, an international organisation that has contributed to the welfare of the leprosy affected across various countries. Mr Boraiah spent 49 years in the department of health, working on leprosy issues.

Adhisayanathan, program coordinator of Sumanahalli presented the various activities to spread awareness about leprosy planned by the Sumanahalli Society for the Anti Leprosy Fortnight starting from today. Various colleges and institutions will be covered for awareness and training. Special programs in the leprosy colonies will also be conducted with distribution of winter kits to the families. District Leprosy Officer for Bruhut Bangalore MahanagaraPalike Dr Kalpana also represented the department on the occasion.