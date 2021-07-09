Bengaluru government school students to launch satellite

Bengaluru: The government boys high school located in Stone Building College at 18th cross, Malleshwaram, will become the first government high school in the country to launch a satellite, Deputy Chief Minister, Dr C.N.Ashwath Narayan stated on Thursday.



Presiding over the event of donation of laptops to government schools in Malleshwaram constituency held at Mattikere Model Primary School, by Sheshadripuram educational trust, he said, the students of the school will be involved in a program of launching 75 satellites as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations next year.

Usually, students studying engineering are involved in such projects. Now, this is going to be achieved by a government high school by taking the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO, he said and added designing and making of the satellite will be done at the school by involving students of a few other government schools.

In recent days there has been an increase in enrolment in some government schools. But, more than the numbers, the quality of teaching is more important. Government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in providing quality education, Narayan opined.

On the vaccination drive that is underway for students in higher education institutions, the DCM, who holds higher education portfolios, said 65 per cent of students in government and aided institutions have been vaccinated.

Vandita Sharma, vaccination In-charge officer, and Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education are coordinating with District Commissioners and all the stakeholders to achieve the optimal target, he added.