Bengaluru Has Set Up Free Covid Care Centers For Children To Treat Them From The Deadly Virus

Under the guidance of the State Government, some voluntary and civic organizations, as well as two famous paediatric and mother-care hospitals, these centers and Quarantine centers which provide free services, are for children who have tested positive at home or in childcare settings in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. These centers were set up by keeping the children in mind who are orphaned or infected with the virus.

Dream India Network (DIN), in collaboration with Whitefield Rising and two hospitals – Motherhood and Rainbow has established a fully equipped covid care center at Kithaganur, KR Puram, for children aged six to eighteen years.

DIN Director Father of Edward Thomas, said that currently, they have 20 children suffering from the virus receiving therapy at the covid care center. They transferred 11 children to their quarantine center in Thambuchettypalya, which is also in KP Puram, today. These youngsters were admitted to the centers and have since tested negative now.

The center is well-equipped, with a certified nurse and doctor on staff, as well as an ambulance available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in case of an emergency.

On Tuesday, senior IAS officer Mohan Raj, nodal official paid a visit to the covid care center for treatment and care for orphaned and Covid-affected children and communicated with the children and Father of Edward Thomas.

The Department of Women and Child Development has unveiled a comprehensive short-term and long-term plan for rehabilitating Covid-affected children. In each district, a specialized paediatric Covid ward will be established.

Mohan Raj also expressed his concern for the children and assured that they would try their level best to safeguard and treat each and every child.