Bengaluru Homeowners Relief – No OC Needed for These Buildings

The Karnataka government has given relief to homeowners and builders in Bengaluru. Buildings on plots up to 1,200 sq. ft. do not need an Occupancy Certificate (OC) anymore.

This applies to:

Ground + 2 floors or Stilt + 3 floors

Inside the Greater Bengaluru Authority area

Officials said small building OC applications caused delays and extra work for both residents and staff. The exemption will reduce paperwork and speed up approvals. Larger buildings still need OCs to follow safety and planning rules.