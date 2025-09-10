  • Menu
Bengaluru Homeowners Relief – No OC Needed for These Buildings

Bengaluru Homeowners Relief – No OC Needed for These Buildings
Bengaluru Homeowners Relief – No OC Needed for These Buildings (Representational Image)

Karnataka government exempts buildings on plots up to 1,200 sq. ft. in Bengaluru from Occupancy Certificate (OC), reducing delays and red tape for homeowners.

The Karnataka government has given relief to homeowners and builders in Bengaluru. Buildings on plots up to 1,200 sq. ft. do not need an Occupancy Certificate (OC) anymore.

This applies to:

  • Ground + 2 floors or Stilt + 3 floors
  • Inside the Greater Bengaluru Authority area

Officials said small building OC applications caused delays and extra work for both residents and staff. The exemption will reduce paperwork and speed up approvals. Larger buildings still need OCs to follow safety and planning rules.

