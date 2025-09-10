Live
- Chandrababu addresses at 'Super Six' meeting, says super six initiatives became success
- 'Jeevan Aastha' helpline marks 10 years, saves over 1.5 lakh lives in Gujarat
- Bengaluru Homeowners Relief – No OC Needed for These Buildings
- iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Big Upgrades Make the New iPhone Worth the Extra Price
- Ashneer Grover makes a surprising revelation about his earnings as an influencer
- Rise and Fall: Arbaz Patel, Aarush Bhola get into ugly spat, almost hit each other
- Hina Khan gets emotional as Isha Malviya sings title track of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”
- Novo Nordisk to layoff 11 pc of global workforce, save $1.3 billion by 2026 end
- If 15 votes were rejected, it's unfortunate: Congress MP Imran Masood on cross-voting claims in VP election
- Varun Dhawan calls the Panwadi track from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 'an absolute banger'
Bengaluru Homeowners Relief – No OC Needed for These Buildings
Highlights
Karnataka government exempts buildings on plots up to 1,200 sq. ft. in Bengaluru from Occupancy Certificate (OC), reducing delays and red tape for homeowners.
The Karnataka government has given relief to homeowners and builders in Bengaluru. Buildings on plots up to 1,200 sq. ft. do not need an Occupancy Certificate (OC) anymore.
This applies to:
- Ground + 2 floors or Stilt + 3 floors
- Inside the Greater Bengaluru Authority area
Officials said small building OC applications caused delays and extra work for both residents and staff. The exemption will reduce paperwork and speed up approvals. Larger buildings still need OCs to follow safety and planning rules.
Next Story