Bengaluru Hosts 'Green Pledge 2025' Rally to Promote Sustainability and Electric Mobility

Bengaluru: In a renewed push for urban sustainability and greener mobility, Bengaluru witnessed the launch of the “Green Pledge 2025” campaign on Saturday with an electric bike rally and mass sapling plantation drive around Hulimavu Lake.

The initiative, themed “Go Green, Go EV,” was organised in association with the Hasirotsava Forum, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Suraksha Enviro Solutions, and the Sudaya Foundation, to mark World Environment Day.

Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, who inaugurated the event, stressed the need for a collective commitment to preserving Bengaluru’s ecological assets. “The city must remain green and its air clean. Lakes like Hulimavu are not just heritage landmarks but ecological lifelines,” he said, adding that ₹14 crore has been earmarked for the lake's rejuvenation.

Highlighting the historic vision of city founder Kempegowda, Reddy said, “He developed interconnected lakes to support the city's ecosystem. We must not take this natural wealth for granted.”

S.E. Sudheendra, Chairman of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board, flagged off the electric vehicle rally and underscored the city’s responsibility to remain environmentally conscious. “Bengaluru’s weather draws people from across the country. It’s up to us to protect it and move toward a plastic-free, sustainable future,” he said.

Speaking on air pollution, Dr. B.R. Balagangadhar, retired senior scientific officer from KSPCB, warned of rising respiratory ailments linked to fossil fuel emissions. “Switching to electric vehicles is not just smart—it’s essential,” he said.

Over 500 saplings were planted during the event, and more than 40 electric bikes, including those led by women riders, took part in the rally. Among the participants were former corporators Bhagyalakshmi Murali and Muralidhar (Arakere ward), and Bommanahalli regional environmental officer Ashok Kumar.

The organisers encouraged citizens to contribute by planting saplings in their neighbourhoods. The Hasirotsava Forum can be contacted for support and guidance in such initiatives.

The event was supported by BBMP, Sparsha Foundation, Biocon Biologics, Nexus Vega City Mall, Forum Mall, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Rentelo EV Bikes, Ezone EV Bikes, and others.