Bengaluru hotels plan ‘table charge’ to curb long-staying customers

Bengaluru : The rapidly growing culture of customers occupying tables for long hours in small and medium hotels across Bengaluru has become a major concern for hotel owners. What was once considered casual socializing has now started affecting business operations, prompting hotel associations to consider strict measures, including imposing a “table charge” on customers who overstay.

According to hotel owners, many customers enter eateries, order just a cup of tea or coffee, and continue to sit for hours engaging in conversations. While this may appear harmless, it results in loss of business as new customers are forced to leave due to lack of seating. In busy commercial hubs like Bengaluru, where space is limited and demand is high, this trend is creating serious challenges.

To address the issue, the Bengaluru Hotel Owners Association is now planning to introduce a system similar to parking charges. Under this proposal, customers who occupy tables beyond a reasonable time may be charged anywhere between ₹500 and ₹1,000 as a table charge. The association believes this step will discourage unnecessary loitering and ensure fair use of space.

Hotel owners say that after finishing their food or beverages, many customers continue to sit for long hours discussing business deals, politics, real estate matters, and other topics. This not only affects the flow of new customers but also disrupts the overall functioning of the establishment. As a result, several hotels have already started politely requesting such customers to vacate seats, but the problem persists.

The association is now preparing to formally approach the state government seeking permission to implement the table charge system. If approved, the rule could be extended beyond Bengaluru to other major cities in Karnataka as well.

Speaking about the issue, Hotel Owners Association President P.C. Rao said, “Many people come to hotels, order just one tea or coffee, and sit for hours conducting meetings. This causes inconvenience to other customers and results in business losses for us. Therefore, we are seriously considering imposing a table charge for long stays. Discussions are on to fix a fee between ₹500 and ₹1,000.”

The proposal has already sparked mixed reactions among the public. While hotel owners argue it is necessary for business sustainability, regular customers feel it may be unfair. However, the association insists that the charge will be applied only in extreme cases and after reasonable time limits.

If implemented, Bengaluru could become one of the first cities in India to introduce such a system, marking a significant shift in dining etiquette and business practices.