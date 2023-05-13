Bengaluru: Is HDK cooking up a political deal?

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy taking a flight to Singapore on the pretext of relaxation has created a lot of interest in the state politics just as the exit poll of Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is tipped. Kumaraswamy is not a leader who sits idle. So, the question has raised whether Singapore politics is a real game and what is the government’s magic game plan?

It is clear from the polls that no party will get a majority. Thus, it is being said that HDK is preparing to play the game of politics in Singapore. If no majority is given, he has started calculation on whom to go with, as per sources information is available that he is in touch with Congress-BJP leaders.

Overall, plans are being made in Singapore to form a government under the guise of relaxation. It is being calculated who to go with Congress or BJP, and after the final result, the true plan of the Singapore visit will be revealed.