Bengaluru: Opposition behind 40 per cent commission campaign says Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru : Having understood the pulse of the people, the BJP will win with an absolute majority, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Participating in an India Today conclave here on Sunday, the CM said he has been in politics for more than thirty years and faced small elections. On May 13, everyone will congratulate him. During the Covid pandemic, much development work has been done, so they are pretty confident.

Saying that Nandini has surpassed Amul, Bommai said during the Siddaramaiah Government, the KMF had produced 65 lakh liters of milk and now it is 85 lakh liters. Former CM Siddaramaiah opposed Amul but he did not oppose it. Some people do politics in everything including water and milk because of their frustration.

The CM Bommai said opposition parties are arguing that Amul has started two Mega dairies and it would pose a challenge to Nandini. The incumbent government is trying for social and economic changes to give a new look to the State. A lot of work such as theme cities, model villages, digitalization, and other people-centric development is taking place to keep the people happy.

He said the Contractors Association failed to give any evidence regarding the 40 percent commission charges. A few persons went to jail consequent to filing defamation cases against them. The opposition parties are behind this campaign. The government made several changes to the tender system. In the Siddaramaiah Government, permission had been given for 60 percent work. What does it mean? Several corruption cases came to light during the Siddaramaiah government but all of them were referred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau where the 'B' reports were obtained for all the cases. If Lokayukta was there, cases would have been booked against everybody.

Bommai said he was not defending the BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's case but the Lokayukta Institution has been strengthened. He said it was unfortunate that a former CM and deputy CM left the BJP. Both of them were promised other opportunities in the party.

High Command to decide on CM Bommai exuded confidence that the BJP will win both those seats (where a former CM and former Dy. CM) are contesting and this time, the party will not only the votes of lingayats but also other communities in a big number. The high command will decide who should be the next CM if the BJP comes back to power. He must bring the party to power in the State. In the Congress Party, all the decisions are taken by the family and not by the party. Since the days of former PM Indira Gandhi, everything would be decided in New Delhi. In BJP, everything is decided in a democratic process.

Bommai said in 2018, before the Assembly results were announced, the Congress leaders were standing at the doors of former CM and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda. The BJP will not tie up with any party. The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have a secret understanding because of which they target the BJP daily. The traditional voters of the Congress Party are leaning towards the BJP and even SC, ST, and OBCs are showing their love towards the saffron party. The Congress Party has not done any lingayat as the chief minister in the last 50 years and it removed Veerendra Patil from that post without any respect. The Congress leaders think of lingayats only during the election. The grand old party has lost power in many states only for this reason. Opportunities have been given a few lingayats as they are in the field of education.

The CM Bommai said the Halal or Hijab is not the poll issue as everything is over and the people have forgotten it.