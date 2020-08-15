Bengaluru Riots: 51 Lakh Bounty On MLA Akhanda's Nephew Naveen

Fanning the flame of communal discord caused by an anti-religious social media post in Bengaluru, a former SP leader from Meerut has released a video in which he has announced a reward of fifty one lakh for anyone who brings the head of Naveen, the accused who posted derogatory content on Facebook, hurting the sentiments of a minority community which resulted in hooliganism and rampage by miscreants.

However, Shazeb Rizvi was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 153 (A) . Rizvi has also stated that the reward money would be collected from people who support him. Naveen's father feels that his son is innocent and was framed after he distributed sweets while celebrating the laying down of foundation of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

He also said that the MLA though related to him has not helped his family in any way and their relationship was severed from about fifteen years ago and said they were not in good terms. We also hear another version that Naveen wanted to contest from Sagayapura ward and so was Muzammil Pasha. But Naveen's father said "We don't know who Muzammil Pasha is and my sons have no political ambitions."

Pasha was arrested in connection with the mayhem that occurred on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the situation in Bengaluru is limping back to normalcy after days of unrest.