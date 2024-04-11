Bengaluru Rural and Kalaburagi seats: Sons-in-law in poll fray for power, prestige of Gowda, Kharge families

Bengaluru: Poll battles involving two sons-in-law in Karnataka’s high-profile Bengaluru Rural and Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seats have garnered attention in the state and national political corridors alike.

It is a matter of prestige for AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge, to ensure his son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani’s victory in Kalaburagi, while former PM Deve Gowda has vowed to get his son-in-law, Dr CN Manjunath, who is fighting on a BJP ticket, elected from the Bengaluru Rural seat.

Their loss would be a significant setback to these highly influential families in Karnataka.

However, the competition in these high-profile constituencies is fierce as both Dr. Manjunath and Radhakrishna Doddamani are facing strong opponents.

Dr Manjunath, who is fighting an election for the first time, is facing a formidable opponent in DK Suresh, who is seeking re-election for the fourth-consecutive term from the Bengaluru Rural seat.

DK Suresh is also the brother of Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President, DK Shivakumar.

The scenario has heated up in the constituency with incidents of violent attacks on Congress, BJP and JD(S) workers being reported.

State BJP President, BY Vijayendra and the Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka appealed to the Election Commission to ensure a fear-free atmosphere for voters in the constituency.

The BJP has thrown its weight behind Dr. Manjunath and he is being projected as a candidate handpicked by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

While he was made to stand beside PM Modi during his visit to Shivamogga, HM Shah also held a mega roadshow in the constituency with him and HD Kumaraswamy.

On his part, the famous cardiologist is travelling by Metro and meeting people in villages.

Ensuring his victory has become a matter of prestige for the BJP high command, state leadership and the Deve Gowda family as they want to crush the Congress on its strongest turf.

On the other hand, Dy CM Shivakumar and DK Suresh are making an all-out effort to protect their bastion.

They know that a defeat this time would mean a long term setback for them.

However, Dr Manjunath’s defeat would send the message that the Shivakumar brothers are invincible on their turf.

Victory here is crucial for Dy CM Shivakumar as he is all set to stake claim over the CM’s post for 2.5 years after the Lok Sabha elections are over.

In Kalaburagi, Congress chief Kharge is waiting to avenge his defeat from the seat in the 2019 General Elections.

Hence, Kharge’s son, Minister for RDPR, IT/BT Priyank Kharge has been tasked with ensuring the victory of his brother-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani.

Radhakrishna Doddamani is known as a proxy for Kharge in Karnataka and he has taken good care of the Kalaburagi constituency.

Radhakrishna Doddamani has also earned a good name in the region for his diplomatic skills.

Unlike Minister Priyank Kharge, Radhakrishna Doddamani has not antagonised the forward castes.

However, Radhakrishna Doddamani is going up against the BJP’s Umesh Jadhav, who is referred to as a giant killer for defeating Kharge in the constituency.

Radhakrishna Doddamani’s defeat here means a huge setback to his political career and embarrassment for Kharge.

The son-in-law’s defeat will also become a weapon in the hands of political rivals at the national level.

The Shivakumar brothers and Kharge’s son are accused of running a republic and adopting bulldozing politics on their turfs.

The Bengaluru Rural and Kalaburagi constituencies are witnessing close competition and anything can happen in these seats.