Bengaluru Takes Several Initiative To Support Heart Health

On Thursday, in recognition of World Heart Day, a number of activities were introduced in Bengaluru to encourage a healthy heart. Dr. K. Sudhakar, the minister of health, advised individuals to make a commitment to consciously provide only cardiac care by upholding a holistic healthy lifestyle.



In order to offer patients with appropriate care within the "golden hour," BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital established a PAMI (Primary Acute Myocardial Infarction) network that includes residents of Kengeri, RR Nagar, Kanakapura Road, and Ramanagara district. Additionally, they agreed to train more than 5,000 volunteers in basic life support to assure network readiness.

BGS established healthcare plans for people with diabetes and hypertension as well as worked with 50 small hospitals to upgrade network services and contribute to more lives being saved. Cardiology and cardiovascular sciences services are now offered under one roof at Specialist Hospital, which has established a full-fledged Cardiac and Science department.

A 75-point heart check, involving several diagnostics, was also revealed as part of the project. Aster DM Healthcare organized the "Heart2Heart Walk" to encourage walking for improved health. Those who join up for the program will receive Rs 100 for every 10,000 steps, which will be donated to impoverished children who require heart surgery. At a major event on October 16, the volunteer who has accrued the most steps will get a prize.