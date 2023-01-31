 Bengaluru to host first G20 working group meeting from Feb 5

Bengaluru: Bengaluru will host the first G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India's chairmanship from February 5 to 7. Over 150 people will attend the summit, including representatives from the G20 and nine special invitee guest countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Spain, according to a statement from the Ministry of Power.

Leading international organisations will also attend the summit, according to the statement, including The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and International Energy Agency (IEA).

Senior government representatives from the relevant ministries will also attend the ETWG meeting, for which Karnataka is providing full coordination and support. The first ETWG meeting will, according to the statement, concentrate on topics such as energy transition by addressing technology gaps, low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and diversified supply chains, energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption, fuels for the future, and universal access to clean and affordable energy.

A high-level international seminar on "Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)" will also take place. From December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, India will hold the G20 Presidency, during which time there will be over 200 meetings hosted all around the country.

On September 9 and 10, 2023, in New Delhi, the G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government will take place. A conference for major established and emerging economies from across the world, the G20 also known as the Group of 20.