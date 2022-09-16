Bengaluru to host the most iconic 'German Beer Festival'

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru is all set to host the world's most iconic German beer festival, Oktoberfest at Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru in September. The show -"German beer festival" to be held on September 17-18 from 1 pm to 7 pm. Powered by Geist, the Oktoberfest festival will kick off with keg tapping by Achim Burkart, German Consul General on 17th September (Saturday) and will live stream the event in Munich at the same time.

The event will feature a Carnival Street with a 20,000 sq ft German tent complete with authentic Bavarian food, Craft beer, German performers and German musicians along with a masterly Indian lineup. The artists performing at the event include Beat Gurus, Carlton Braganza and Friends, Ivan, Jasmeet, Raghu, and Zhane. It will also feature a dedicated kids' zone.

Speaking on behalf of Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, S Raghunandhan said, "Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru is known for curating a memorable experience for its visitors and the Oktoberfest is an effort in this direction. Featuring Germany's leading performers and musicians it is the authentic Oktoberfest held annually in Munich, Bavaria. This event is an effort to position Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru as a venue where shopping and entertainment are an intrinsic part of each other. We also want to promote community celebration and bring people closer to one another."

Oktoberfest is one of the world's most popular beer festivals. It is held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. More than six million international and national visitors attend the event. The Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru edition of Oktoberfest provides the visitors with an opportunity to indulge in a good time with lots of good food and good beer along with authentic German entertainment, music fest, Oktoberfest tent, German food, and carnival zone.