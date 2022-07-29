BESCOM begins installing user-friendly digital meters in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that it has begun replacing outdated electromechanical meters in the city with digital meters that are more user friendly and would inform consumers about voltage variations, use patterns, and so on.

The replacement work began in the first week of July, and the digital device language message specification (DLMS) static metres are now being put in BESCOM divisions Rajajinagar, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Whitefield, and Indiranagar, according to authorities.

"When users acquire digital meters, they will be able to access two years' worth of data on their power consumption from the BESCOM sub-division." These computerised metres will be placed at no cost, according to one official.

Two agencies have been awarded tenders to install the digital meters.

According to P Rangaswamy, BESCOM General Manager (Meter and Commercial), digital meter replacement is underway in four BESCOM divisions, with 700 to 900 metres being changed daily. Rangaswamy stated, "17,68,000 electromechanical meters have been detected, and 16,000 have been changed."

"By 2024, the Bangalore Metropolitan Area Zones (BMAZ) will have completed the replacement of old mechanical meters with digital meters." The installation of digital meters will be carried out in stages. "Once the replacement in BMAZ is done, the exercise would be carried out in Bangalore Rural Area Zones (BRAZ)," Rangaswamy added.

The cost of installing digital meters, according to BESCOM authorities, is Rs 285.16 crore. The single-phase meter costs Rs 934, while the three-phase meter costs Rs 2,312. Meter outlets will be established in each division to provide digital meters to new customers, according to authorities.