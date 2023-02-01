BESCOM issues notice to KC General -Hospital on power cut

Bengaluru: The state government's promise of providing quality health care to the people of the state seems to be another assurance. Also the government claims that they have allocated crores of money for the maintenance of hospitals. But the management of hospitals is being neglected. A clear example of this is KC General Hospital, a prestigious government hospital in Bengaluru.

BESCOM has issued a notice of power cut to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. The electricity bill has remained unpaid for the past 3-4 months and the outstanding amount to be paid is Rs 38 lakh. The question that has been raised is whether the government is lacking funds? that they cannot pay the electricity bill of the government hospitals. The reason for not paying this electricity bill is that there is no grant from the government. Earlier, the grants were given from the government. But it hasn't come for a few months now. So, the bill is pending. We have written a letter asking for grant, said a Hospital official. "We will pay the electricity bill as soon as we get the grant from the Directorate of the Health Department."

It is really a shame that the government, which claims to have allocated so much money for the overall health service, does not release grants to hospitals. The public have to wait and see if the health department will wake up and clear the electricity bill balance of the government hospitals and provide quality service to the admitted patients.