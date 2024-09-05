BESCOM issues safety guidelines for Ganeshotsav celebrations

Bengaluru: As the city prepares for Ganeshotsav celebrations, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has issued a notice emphasizing the importance of safety during the festival. BESCOM has advised the public to contact the respective sub-divisional officers (SDOs) for obtaining temporary electricity connections and has directed its officers to coordinate with local authorities to ensure timely and safe power supply for the festivities.

BESCOM Managing Director Mahantesh Baragi has urged the public to prioritize safety during Ganeshotsav, especially during the installation and immersion of idols. BESCOM will provide support for the lighting systems required for the festival, but it is crucial that all safety measures are strictly followed to prevent electrical accidents.

The safety guidelines issued by BESCOM include being aware of electrical wires before installing swag, pandals, or serial lights.

The wires should be adequately insulated, and there should be no contact between serial lights and electric poles. Additionally, decorations such as canopies should not be attached to electric wires, poles, or transformer stations. During the Ganesha procession, participants are advised to be cautious of overhead power lines and to avoid attempting to lift or move electrical wires. The SDOs should be notified in advance about the procession route so they can provide the necessary assistance. If a broken wire or electrical spark is noticed, the public is urged to immediately call the 1912 helpline. BESCOM officials will also mark danger zones around electrical equipment to prevent accidents.

For those seeking temporary electricity connections, BESCOM has outlined a clear procedure. Applicants must obtain a no-objection letter from all relevant authorities, including BBMP, BDA, Grama Panchayat, and the local police station. Once this letter is acquired, the Assistant Executive Engineer or Assistant Engineers will ensure that the location for the pandal or ceremony is safe. The installation will include necessary safety measures, such as wiring safety, MCB, and EIA, after receiving a wiring completion report from a registered electrical contractor. After the festival, the final meter reading must be taken, and the meter should be returned to BESCOM.