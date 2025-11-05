Bharatiya City wows visitors with clean streets and green spaces

Known across India for its traffic congestion, pothole-ridden roads, and broken footpaths, Bengaluru rarely evokes an image of urban perfection. Yet, in a surprising revelation, a recent viral post has showcased a part of the city that looks nothing short of a modern-day paradise — Bharatiya City in North Bengaluru.

A video shared by the social media account IndianGems has taken the internet by storm, showing clean roads, wide pedestrian pathways, and lush greenery within the privately developed 200-acre township. The user expressed amazement at the meticulous planning and maintenance of the area.

“I was in Bengaluru and stumbled upon this 200-acre private area. I was shocked to see how beautifully it’s maintained. The roads were free of potholes and dust, and the footpaths had gardens and trees. What’s stopping our government from maintaining our public roads like this?” the caption read.

The visuals show Bharatiya City’s well-paved roads, sprawling parks, cycling-friendly pathways, and towering residential complexes — some rising over 50 floors. The clean and calm environment has left many viewers wondering if this is truly Bengaluru.

The post, uploaded on November 2, has already garnered over 500,000 views, sparking a debate on urban infrastructure and privatisation. One user commented, “Private development is the only way forward if we want clean and well-maintained cities.” Another called Bharatiya City “Bengaluru’s living paradise.”

Spread across 125 acres near Thanisandra, Bharatiya City has been hailed as one of the most well-planned urban developments in the country, setting a new benchmark for sustainable and livable city design.

The viral post has reignited conversations about the need for better urban planning and maintenance across Bengaluru — a reminder that a cleaner, greener city is not impossible, but it might just need the right kind of management.