Bike taxi ban in Karnataka
Rapido 'pauses' services, Ola, Uber still offering rides
Bengaluru: Following the Karnataka High Court’s refusal to stay an earlier order directing bike taxi aggregators to halt operations, the ban on bike taxi services came into effect on Monday. Ride-hailing platform Rapido claims it 'paused ' its bike taxi services and replaced the option with a new service labelled ‘Bike Parcel’. In an update on bike services, the company stated:
Starting June 16, 2025, our bike taxi services in Karnataka will be paused in compliance with recent High Court orders. While we deeply believe in the value bike taxis bring to daily commuters, we respect the law and will fully abide by the directive.” Other major bike taxi service providers in Bengaluru, Uber and Ola, continued offering bike taxi service options on their apps as of Monday morning.