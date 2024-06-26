Bisleri International partners with Forest department for clean-up drive in Kodagu

Kodagu: Bisleri International along with the Karnataka Forest Department conducted a large-scale forest clean up drive at the Maldare, Kodagu District. The clean-up drive covered a stretch of 10 kms from Maldare to Muttur wildlife forest area. The team collected 810 kgs of plastic waste and other non-biodegradable waste, installed signage boards to create awareness on proper disposal of used plastic waste and on impact of single use plastic and used plastic collection bank to promote recycling and stop littering.

The Tiger Reserve Forest from Karnataka Forest Department, DRFO, Chinnavishera says, “This partnership represents a crucial move to ensure environmental sustainability. We applaud Bisleri International’s cooperation and active involvement in recycling endeavours under the ‘Bottles for Change’ initiative. We will continue together to strive for a greener future for Karnataka.”

Speaking about the association, Director - Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, K Ganesh says, “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with the Karnataka Forest Department to promote environmental stewardship through our ‘Bottles for Change’ initiative.

This partnership highlights our shared commitment to catalyzing positive change and fostering a sustainable future for Karnataka.” Samprabhav Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a positive and lasting impact on communities through sustainable development initiatives, focus on educating communities on effective waste segregation and recycling practices was an NGO partner for the initiative. The foundation is based in Abyathmangala, Kodagu.