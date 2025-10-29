BJP, Assam CM twisting my words: K'taka Minister Kharge

Responding to the row over his statements regarding the BJP allegedly diverting investments meant for Karnataka to Gujarat and Assam under pressure from the Centre, and his purported remark that there is no talent in the Northeastern state, Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge clarified that the BJP and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are twisting his words.

Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, Minister Kharge further hit back, calling Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma a “third-rate crook,” in response to Sarma’s remark describing Kharge as a “first-class idiot.” The exchange is likely to further intensify the war of words between the two leaders. Priynak Kharge stated, "As usual, the BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are twisting my words. My statement is clear and very specific, it was about how semiconductor companies were being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear interest in Karnataka because of our engineering talent and established ecosystem."

He further slammed, "After nearly a decade of BJP rule, Assam today ranks among the bottom five states in crucial development indicators like health, education and economic growth, as per NITI Aayog’s latest report. The only thing Mr. Sarma has managed to grow is his own wealth. Every major scam or corruption case seems to trace back to his doorstep, while the youth of Assam are left without jobs or opportunities."

"Instead of trying to whitewash his failures by giving my statements political spin, the Chief Minister should ask himself what he’s done for the young people of his state. Why are they leaving Assam to find work elsewhere?" Minister Kharge questioned.