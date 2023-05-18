BJP debacle was unexpected: Poojary

Udupi: MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary expressed on Thursday that the BJP had anticipated winning the recent assembly election based on the grassroots efforts of party workers. However, the Congress’ five pre-poll guarantees unexpectedly played a role in favour of the Congress. Now, the BJP will closely monitor the implementation of these guarantees, and the government cannot deny their fulfilment to the people using various excuses, he stated during a press conference.

Poojary mentioned that CM designate Siddaramaiah had advised people not to pay electricity bills if Congress assumed power. Additionally, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge had promised free government bus travel for women. However, former deputy CM Parameshwar recently expressed a different viewpoint, indicating that certain conditions would be imposed when implementing the Congress party’s five guarantees. Poojary emphasized that if the Congress fails to deliver on its pre-poll promises, the BJP will stand with the people. He noted that the poor and vulnerable sections of society may have voted for Congress based on these promises, and now it is the government’s responsibility to fulfil them.

Congratulating CM designate Siddaramaiah, Kota Srinivas Poojary pointed out that there have been incidents of unrest since the Congress took power in the state. Acts such as chanting slogans in support of Pakistan in Belagavi, waving flags resembling the Pakistani flag in Sirsi, and assaults on BJP workers in Shivamogga have already been reported. He strongly condemned these acts and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in the state. Poojary urged the new CM to take strict action to ensure law and order.

Regarding the alleged police brutality against those who placed a garland of footwear on BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s poster in Puttur, DK district, Poojary stated that the BJP has called for a thorough investigation into the matter.