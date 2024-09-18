BJP fact-finding team visits Nagamangala

Mandya: A BJP fact-finding team visited Nagamangala following clashes between two communities during the Ganesh Nimajjan procession. The team, led by former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, included former ministers BhairatiBasavaraj, K.C. Narayana Gowda, BJP State Secretary Dr. Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, and retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao. The team visited the scene of the riots and spoke to locals to gather information.

Dr. Ashwathnarayan emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, stating, “There is a background to this incident that needs to be fully explored. We need to uncover the truth and investigate the invisible forces behind this violence.” He pointed out the involvement of individuals from Kerala in the riots, questioning their presence and calling for an in-depth inquiry. Ashwathnarayan also criticized the Congress government for its failure to manage the situation and called for compensation for the victims.

K.C. Narayana Gowda expressed concern over the unprecedented nature of the violence in the district. “This kind of incident has never happened in our district before. We believe political motives are behind this, possibly linked to the recent elections. We will submit our findings and hold the government accountable,” he said.

The fact-finding team, including Bhaskar Rao, inspected several damaged shops near the police station, including a utensil shop, a provision store, and a mobile shop, and gathered details about the losses suffered by the owners. A delegation from the Bangalore Bar Association also joined in support of the investigation, signaling growing interest and concern over the communal unrest in Nagamangala.