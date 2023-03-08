BJP Furious With Karnataka MLA's Celebration Of Graft Accusation

Madal Virupakshappa, the BJP's graft-accused MLA from Channagiri in the Davanagere district, was granted ad-interim anticipatory bail by the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. He returned to his constituency to a rousing welcome and celebrations from his supporters. He was recommended against such celebrations in the face of corruption allegations by a red-faced BJP, which was already alarmed by the Lokayukta raid in the run-up to the elections.



In the office of his son, Prashanth Madal, Chief Accounting Officer at Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board, Rs 8 crore were discovered during the Lokayukta raid on March 2 in Bengaluru. The corruption charge caused widespread concern, but Virupakshappa anticipated being kicked out of the party and remained obstinate, insisting that the Rs 8 crore discovered by the Lokayukta police was legitimately his.

The money taken by Lokayukta sleuths is accounted money, and we will provide sufficient evidence for all the money in order to recover it from them, he told reporters at his Channakeshavapura mansion in Channagiri.



He assured everyone that he would come honest about the allegations and promised to submit all stories for investigation. Despite not having received any notification from the Lokayukta detectives, he declared that he would be showing up for the investigations within 48 hours.

Virupakshappa declared he welcomed it and would rejoin the party after receiving a clean bill of health, assuming that the decision to dismiss him from the party had already been made. But, according to party insiders, no such decision was made and as Virupakshappa is a sitting MLA, the decision to expel him would be made by the party's central leaders.