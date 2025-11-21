BJP, JD(S) to jointly corner government in winter session

Bengaluru: The BJP on Thursday announced that it will coordinate with its NDA partner, the JD(S), to corner the Congress-led state government during the upcoming winter session of the Karnataka Legislature in Belagavi.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said at a press conference in Vidhana Soudha here that he had held a preparatory meeting with JD(S) MLCs ahead of the session.

He said the two parties will jointly raise issues such as flood havoc, drought relief, pothole-ridden roads, Karnataka’s “deepening” financial crisis, deteriorating law and order, and problems in the education sector through a Calling Attention motion.

“BJP members of the Upper House had already held a meeting a week ago. We discussed the same issues with NDA ally JD(S) members also and have decided to work together unitedly during the Belagavi session,” he said.

“Farmers’ problems across the state are growing rapidly.

This government talks a lot but does not work. Keeping this in mind, we must hold the government accountable. Without wasting time, people’s problems must be addressed. We will also consider the need to think deeply and provide fundamental solutions to farmers’ issues,” he said.

He criticised the government, saying, “The government says one thing but does not act. They behave as though: ‘Let the opposition say whatever they want; we will do what we like; we don’t have to listen to them’”

He added that he has written to the Chairman seeking to prioritise a special discussion on the burning issues of North Karnataka during the Belagavi session.