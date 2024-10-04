BJP leaders welcome SC decision on Gali Janardhan Reddy

Ballari: Following the decision of the Supreme Court allowing former Karnataka Minister and MLA from Gangavathi, Gali Janardhan Reddy to enter home district Ballari, a rousing, mammoth, colourful reception was given from Gangavathi to Ballari on Thursday.

Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and BJP National Co-Incharge for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu participated in the grand reception rally and congratulated and conveyed his best wishes to Gali Janardhan Reddy, who has returned to Ballari after so long a time. Anil Kumar Moka, District President, elected local body representatives in particular and people in large numbers in general warmly welcomed Gali Janardhan Reddy back to Bellary.