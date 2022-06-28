BJP MLC AH Vishwanath urges government to revise textbooks

Mysuru: BJP MLC A H Vishwanath advised the state government to follow the old school textbooks and cautioned Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai against any revision. Speaking to media persons here on Monday he said that there is stiff opposition to the revision of textbooks and the government should not be adamant in its approach.

He said, "We should go by the public opinion. The education system in the State is getting spoiled and there should be no politics in what we teach. Only the concerned minister should be talking. Those who are not supposed to issue statements are interfering unnecessarily. Follow what has been suggested by Baraguru Ramachandrappa. A committee comprising

litterateurs, parents and experts should be formed. Only after a detailed discussion, should we think of revising textbooks for the next academic year."

Reacting to famed Kannada novelist Dr S L Bhyrappa's statements, Vishwanath said,'no doubt he is a renowned writer but he should not be talking like a BJP spokesman. His talk is laced with politics and a senior writer like him should not be doing this'.

Offering comments on the Maharashtra imbroglio, he said, Uddhav Thackeray is responsible for the whole issue. He is behaving like a dictator. This is what happened in Karnataka as well. When MLAs feel side lined, such things are bound to happen.