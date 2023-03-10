  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

BJP MP rebukes vendor for not sporting bindi

BJP MP rebukes vendor for not sporting bindi
x

BJP MP rebukes vendor for not sporting bindi

Highlights

The BJP MP of Kolar was caught in a video rebuking at a woman for not wearing a bindi on her forehead.

Kolar: The BJP MP of Kolar was caught in a video rebuking at a woman for not wearing a bindi on her forehead. The incident occurred at an exhibition event where various stalls were put up at Kolar city to celebrate International Women's Day. After inaugurating the event, S Muniswamy visited a clothing stall in the event with his coterie where he stooped to a new low.

He berated a stall keeper named Sujatha just because she was not seen wearing a bindi. Just as Muniswamy and his supporters visited the stall, Sujatha greeted them with a smile.

However, the smile was short lived as Muniswamy made an extremely derogatory remark after noticing that she wasn't wearing a bindi. After he muttered something that was inaudible, Muniswamy was heard saying in the video, "Wear the bindi first," and demanded Sujatha's co-worker to hand her a bindi. He then said, "Your husband is alive right?" gave her a stare and before he left angrily, he said that she doesn't have common sense.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X