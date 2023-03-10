BJP MP rebukes vendor for not sporting bindi

Kolar: The BJP MP of Kolar was caught in a video rebuking at a woman for not wearing a bindi on her forehead. The incident occurred at an exhibition event where various stalls were put up at Kolar city to celebrate International Women's Day. After inaugurating the event, S Muniswamy visited a clothing stall in the event with his coterie where he stooped to a new low.

He berated a stall keeper named Sujatha just because she was not seen wearing a bindi. Just as Muniswamy and his supporters visited the stall, Sujatha greeted them with a smile.

However, the smile was short lived as Muniswamy made an extremely derogatory remark after noticing that she wasn't wearing a bindi. After he muttered something that was inaudible, Muniswamy was heard saying in the video, "Wear the bindi first," and demanded Sujatha's co-worker to hand her a bindi. He then said, "Your husband is alive right?" gave her a stare and before he left angrily, he said that she doesn't have common sense.